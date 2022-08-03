Retirement Group LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.