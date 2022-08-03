Retirement Group LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.49 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

