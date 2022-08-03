Retirement Group LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

