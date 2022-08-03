Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,075 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

