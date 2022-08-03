Reviewing Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.24 -$42.24 million ($1.30) -0.78 Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.34 $220.35 million $1.11 0.36

Analyst Recommendations

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Panther Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 62.50%. Given Great Panther Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -30.50% -52.85% -18.33% Mountain Province Diamonds 86.13% 31.14% 9.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Great Panther Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

