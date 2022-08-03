Reviewing Huaneng Power International (HNPIY) & Its Competitors

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Huaneng Power International to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huaneng Power International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International Competitors 546 3313 3110 60 2.38

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Huaneng Power International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huaneng Power International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International’s competitors have a beta of -1.16, meaning that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion -$1.65 billion -2.62 Huaneng Power International Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 14.88

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Huaneng Power International Competitors -7.46% 7.35% 2.26%

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 62.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Huaneng Power International competitors beat Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

