Revomon Price Up 0.9% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $53,177.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

