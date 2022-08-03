Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

