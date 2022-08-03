RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to Issue Dividend of €0.50 on September 23rd

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.50 ($0.52) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,998.27 ($24.49) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £939.17 million and a PE ratio of 451.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,557.23.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.99) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.