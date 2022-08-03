Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 13.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 33,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,502,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a market cap of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

