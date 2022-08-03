Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 13.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 33,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,502,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $823.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.