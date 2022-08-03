Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 22,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RONI. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.