Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 22,768 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RONI. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 705,616 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

