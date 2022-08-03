Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 19,558 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $6,114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

KMI stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

