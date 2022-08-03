Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 63,531 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $58.16.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

