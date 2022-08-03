Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

