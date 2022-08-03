Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 4,860 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

