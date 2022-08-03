Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 414,724 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 414,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

