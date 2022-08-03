Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,922 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

