Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 608 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

