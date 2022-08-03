RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.91-1.95 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.14.

RingCentral Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

