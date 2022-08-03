RioDeFi Price Up 8.5% This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $763,578.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

