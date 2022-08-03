Rise Market Cap Achieves $145,998.47 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $145,998.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00052300 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,066,998 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.