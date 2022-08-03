Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 14.1%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 91,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,255,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

