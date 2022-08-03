Ritocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $39,673.11 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Ritocoin has a market cap of $39,673.11 and $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,712,483,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,140,235 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
