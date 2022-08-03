ROAD Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ROAD has a total market cap of $61,788.50 and approximately $382,321.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

