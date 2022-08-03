Robert W. Baird Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $365.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $289.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.67.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock valued at $524,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.