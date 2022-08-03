Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 300,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,323,274 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,973 shares of company stock valued at $888,448 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

