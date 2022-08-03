Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.
Rocky Brands Stock Down 22.7 %
RCKY stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $59.56.
Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.