Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 22.7 %

RCKY stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

