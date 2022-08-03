Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

