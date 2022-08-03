Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 6%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 6,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 642,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,230.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,336. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.