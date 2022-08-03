Rope ($ROPE) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rope ($ROPE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Rope has a market cap of $113,020.03 and approximately $756.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00017673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00632590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00034537 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

