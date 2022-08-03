Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 33,600 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 33,600 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.40, for a total value of C$282,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,538,065.20.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 51,610 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$629,642.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.67, for a total value of C$364,804.20.

On Monday, May 16th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 53,945 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total value of C$652,734.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 31,260 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.77, for a total value of C$367,930.20.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

NVA stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.55. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

