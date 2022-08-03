Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Declares GBX 2.40 Dividend

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.66. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 230.40 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.60). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,917.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In related news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,105.50). In other news, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 10,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,716.58). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,105.50).

ROR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($4.86).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

