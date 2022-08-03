Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,949. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Stellantis by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.