Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,534. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.