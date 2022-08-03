Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $193,767.60 and $4.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00619771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

