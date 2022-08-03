Rupee Trading Up 75.8% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded up 64.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 75.8% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $38,135.30 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

