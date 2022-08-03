Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
RYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 190,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
