Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 190,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

