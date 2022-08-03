S. R. Schill & Associates Has $320,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,609. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

