S. R. Schill & Associates Has $430,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

