Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,766. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

