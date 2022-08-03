SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.18 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005013 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00616304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,878,964 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,822 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.