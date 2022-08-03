SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.18 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005013 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00616304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,878,964 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,822 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
