Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $12.16 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $12.16 or 0.00051892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $253.36 million and approximately $139,445.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

