SafeBlast Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $650,703.74 and approximately $80,854.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,010.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00581184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00264611 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015310 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

