SafeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,028.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $2,028.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,473.59 or 0.99832231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00213114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00251486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00115881 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00051674 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.