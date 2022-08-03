Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,008. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.20. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

