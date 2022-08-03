Sageworth Trust Co Has $148,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 334,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

