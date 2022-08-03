Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,504,208. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

