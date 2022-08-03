Sageworth Trust Co Sells 335,319 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335,319 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.