Sageworth Trust Co Sells 388,375 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,375 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,021. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.