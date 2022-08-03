Sageworth Trust Co Sells 388,375 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,375 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,021. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

